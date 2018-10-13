Battling a Brain Tumor: Interview with Courtney Gessford

FAIR OAKS -- Courtney Gessford is one of the top participants in a local event that benefits programs that focus on brain tumor research and treatment. FOX40 was able to sit down with her and hear her story of surviving a brain tumor and why events like the Sacramento Brain Freeze are so important her.
The Sacramento Brain Freeze event that raises money for brain tumor research took place Saturday at Lake Natoma. The event also gives people a chance to honor those affected and remember loved ones who have passed due to a brain tumor. The funds raised benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.
FOX40 is a proud sponsor of the event and staff participated in the polar-plunge! Check out the video below from this year's event.