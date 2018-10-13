Battling a Brain Tumor: Interview with Courtney Gessford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Courtney Gessford is one of the top participants in a local event that benefits programs that focus on brain tumor research and treatment. FOX40 was able to sit down with her and hear her story of surviving a brain tumor and why events like the Sacramento Brain Freeze are so important her.

So proud to help @NBTStweets DEFEAT brain tumors and brain cancer with the #SacBrainFreeze @LakeNatoma! And as per usual.... my @FOX40 team is the BEST! Supporting our friend, fighter and all around fabulous person Courtney Gessford! pic.twitter.com/ymqC1xBvuz — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 13, 2018

The Sacramento Brain Freeze event that raises money for brain tumor research took place Saturday at Lake Natoma. The event also gives people a chance to honor those affected and remember loved ones who have passed due to a brain tumor. The funds raised benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.

FOX40 is a proud sponsor of the event and staff participated in the polar-plunge! Check out the video below from this year's event.

