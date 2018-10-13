Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting in Rancho Cordova Neighborhood

RANCHO CORDOVA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 a.m. Saturday near Astral Drive and Burline Street in Rancho Cordova.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not have any motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115.

This investigation is ongoing.