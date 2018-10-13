Pink Week: Preview of FOX40 Breast Cancer Awareness Stories

FOX40 is joining the fight against breast cancer. Monday, October 15, at 6:45 a.m. we will kick off Pink Week. For five days FOX40 will focus on stories of survival, resources and support, and the latest advancements in breast cancer research and treatment.

Here are some morning segments to lookout for:

Male Breast Cancer — FOX40 will talk to a male survivor of breast cancer and get details on statistics

Dr. Daniel Herron with Dignity Health will discuss the importance of mammograms

A former nurse navigator will discuss the important role nurses play as a liaison and personal support for patients

Have you or a loved one been touched by breast cancer? We want to share your story with our viewers.

Email a photo and your story to morning@fox40.com — make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.