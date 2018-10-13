Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin Finally Opens after Months of Delays

ROCKLIN — After months and months of delays, a long awaited adventure park in Rocklin has finally opened.

People have been waiting for this day for quite some time so there was a lot of excitement built up.

“I am excited but nervous at the same time,” Ra Linihan said from 60 feet above the quarry. “I’m scared of heights.”

Ra Linihan was at the park to conquer her fear.

She was one of several hundred people at Quarry Park Adventures for opening day.

“It was really fun because it was like a challenge you kind of got to go and do a lot of different things,” James Race said.

The $13 million park built in the historic rock quarry offers activities like zip lining, rock climbing and a ropes course.

Uta Filon, 12, has been waiting for months to get inside the park.

“We thought it was going to open in the summer so we could go, but now it’s open in school season,” Filon said.

Originally set to open in June, the park faced money and construction issues leading to delay after delay.

“The granite, it’s nothing but 70 feet of granite they had to build in. As well as the strict safety regulations that had to occur in California. It took much longer than any of us anticipated but it truly is worth it,” David Busch, President of Quarry Park Adventures, said

This is an investment in the community, they’re hoping will be around for decades to come.

