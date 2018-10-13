Van Driven by Karen Garcia’s Alleged Killer was Found in Mexico, Colusa Police Chief Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUSA COUNTY – Saturday, friends of the late Karen Garcia reacted to the news the van believed to have been stolen by her killer has been found in Mexico.

“We were very excited about the van, once we find the van it will lead us to him,” said Linda Quintero.

In January, the 21-year-old’s body was discovered in a car in a Woodland parking lot.

After searching the apartment where Garcia and her boyfriend Salvador Garcia Jr. lived in Colusa; investigators immediately determined Salvador was the suspect.

Colusa Police Chief Joshua Fitch says that van is now back in Colusa County after being towed back to northern California on Friday.

“It was on the Mexican side of the border is my understanding somewhere near Tijuana, a small town near Tijuana,” said Fitch.

Fitch says Mexican officials were the ones who found the van with the help of the U.S. Marshals.

Interestingly, investigators say the van - although believed stolen - had been sold at some point, possibly by Garcia because when it was located, the van was being driven by someone else.

“But the person they located in it wasn’t the person we were looking for Salvador Garcia,” said Fitch.

Linda Quintero is a friend of Karen's and helps run the “Justice for Karen” Facebook page; she says while finding the van is positive — thinking about the fact the suspect is in Mexico brings about other issues.

“We do, we do, we feel that in Mexico, it’s such a big country there’s so many different states there we don’t have a guarantee of where he could be,” said Quintero.