4 Dead, 1 Injured in Texas Shooting at Toddler’s Birthday Party

One man is in custody and another remains at large after a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in south Texas left four men dead and one injured, officials said Sunday.

The altercation between two families occurred Saturday in the town of Taft. Authorities would provide no details about the dispute.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a 1-year-old’s party, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Those killed were identified as Juan Espinoza Sr., 62; Juan Sandoval III, 20; Jeremy Sandoval, 22; and Nicky Sandoval, 25. All were from Taft.

The injured man, Juan Espinoza Jr., 43, was airlifted to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Brandley said. He is critical condition but is expected to survive, Brandley said.

Taft, a town of nearly 3,000 people, is about 12 miles north of Corpus Christi.