Bongo Escapes Enclosure at Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO — A 1-year-old bongo escaped her enclosure Sunday at the Sacramento Zoo.

Around 3:30 p.m., the zoo reports the bongo, named Taylor Swift, somehow got out of the enclosure she shares with her mother.

It took around 12 minutes for staff members to clear the area and get Taylor back into her enclosure, according to the Sacramento Zoo. The zoo says no guests were in danger.

A University of California, Davis veterinary technician says the young bongo was scratched up but appeared to be fine.

Zoo officials are still trying to determine how Taylor escaped and say they are seeing if the wind may have been a factor.

Taylor is an eastern bongo, which is a large species of African antelope.