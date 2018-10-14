Fatality Reported at Lodi Parachute Center

ACAMPO — The Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo has reported someone has died in an incident connected to the center.

On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says their coroner division was responding to the Lodi Airport following an incident connected to the Parachute Center.

The center could not discuss any further details surrounding the fatality.

Early in 2018, the Department of Transportation and the FBI served a warrant at the Lodi Parachute Center. Manager Bill Dause said at the time that agents had taken hours of skydiving video, as well as credit card transaction data.

Since opening in the early 1980’s, 18 deaths have been tied to the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center. Five of those deaths occurred between 2016 and 2017.

