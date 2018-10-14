Multivehicle Crash Involving Bus Partially Shuts Down Highway; 25 Hospitalized: LAFD

(KTLA) — A multivehicle collision on I-405 in the North Hills area of Southern California sent dozens of people to the hospital and led to additional crashes, prompting officials to partially shut down the highway.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the incident, which happened around 1 p.m. and involved at least one bus, was causing other collisions on both sides of the freeway divider, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Personnel evaluated some 40 patients, 25 of them transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to the fire department.

Stuck in a huge crash on the 405. We’ve been stopped for 1 hour 45 minutes. A bus was northbound and crossed the center divide. 25 people taken to the hospital… #LATraffic #crash #I405 @LenaHowland pic.twitter.com/l37Xl7D3D4 — Stephen Schluer (@SSchluer) October 14, 2018

Five people, three women ages 49, 60 and 88 and two men ages 30 and 69, were in serious condition, the agency said.

“Three of those patients did not have serious visible injuries, however, based on the severity of the impact, protocol deems their condition requiring paramedic transport,” the agency said.

Twenty other people sustained minor injuries and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

All southbound lanes north of Norhoff Street have been blocked, the California Highway Patrol said. Officials also shut down the carpool lane on the northbound side of the freeway, a CHP spokesperson told KTLA.

#trafficalert 405 Fwy FULL closure at Nordhoff still in place due to a multi-patient #LAFD incident crossing both sides of the freeway please avoid and follow @CHPsouthern for traffic updates 📷 Amy Bastman pic.twitter.com/fExM2vYn1q — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 14, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.