Officials Investigate Early Morning Fire at Vacaville Event Center

VACAVILLE — An events center in Vacaville turned to ashes in an early morning fire on Sunday.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire that destroyed several rooms inside of the Mission on the Hill.

The outside of the events center looks relatively untouched, but the inside is a different story.

There’s smoke damage throughout the building.

As investigators look into what happened, a business owner is cleaning up.

A charred welcome sign greets Dave Roth as he takes a look at what’s left of his events center.

“We’re shellshocked,” said Roth.

A fire around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, destroyed several rooms in his Vacaville business, Mission on the Hill.

“We do events here, 7 days a week, 365. So. it’ll put a damper on it for a while,” Roth said.

Whether it be weddings or holiday parties, Roth isn’t sure if he’ll be able to host any for several months.

The fire destroyed his offices; the banquet hall is still standing but has severe smoke damage.

“We haven’t determined suspicion or cause for the fire,” investigators said.

As investigators look into why this happened, clean up begins and Roth sorts through what survived the fire.

“This is a Madonna we keep up year-round, it’s white, well it was,” said Roth.

A early morning fire destroyed several rooms inside of Mission on the Hill, an events center in Vacaville. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8Rcid9dRHP — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) October 14, 2018

Covered in ash, the Madonna painting, found beneath the rubble, unharmed and still standing, is a symbol of Roth’s faith.

“I’ve been praying all day,” Roth said.

When Roth was asked, ‘what did you think when you saw it was untouched?’ He replied, “everybody cried, so many tears.”

A sign for Roth, that he’ll get through this.

“I’m a believer,” Roth stated.

The owner is waiting on insurance quotes, then he’ll have a better idea of how long it’ll take them to rebuild the damaged areas.