PG&E May Proactively Shut Off Power in 12 Counties Due to Fire Danger

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company says it may proactively shut off power to 12 counties due to “extreme fire danger conditions,” starting Sunday evening through Monday morning.

According to PG&E, the shut-off is to “help reduce the risk of wildfire and to keep our customers, their families and their homes and businesses safe.”

The temporary power shut-offs will affect the following communities:

Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown) Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena) Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa) Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley) Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville) Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City) Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar) Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington) El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges) Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano) Plumas County (La Porte) Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)

PG&E is sending automated texts, voice messages and emails to its customers that say:

“Extreme weather conditions with high fire danger are forecasted in (county name), starting today and lasting through Monday morning. These conditions may cause power outages. To protect public safety, PG&E may also temporarily turn off power in your neighborhood or community. If there is an outage, we will work to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. Please have your emergency plan ready. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911. For more information on how to prepare, please visit pge.com/wildfiresafety or call 1-800-PGE-5002.”

More information can be found on PG&E’s website.