San Bernardino County Deputies Use Doritos to Round Up Wayward Pig

(KTLA) — A couple of sheriff’s deputies knew just what to do when confronted with a giant pig roaming loose in a Highland neighborhood on Saturday.
They reached for the Doritos.
FOX40 sister station KTLA reports deputies responded to the unusual radio call reporting a swine “the size of a mini horse” roaming loose, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a written statement.
“Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and, due to previous calls, knew where he lived,” according to the statement.
The deputies hatched a plan.
“They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag,” the statement said. “They made a trail and he followed.”
“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate,” Deputy Ponce said. “It was fun!”