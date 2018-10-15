The Firefighters Burn Institute is hosting the 5th Alarm Chili Cook Off at the California Auto Museum on Saturday, October 20th. Firefighter and civilian chili teams go head to head and are relying on YOUR vote for a chance to win the first place prize! Tickets include chili tasting, beer tasting, live music, dancing, photo booth and more. All proceeds will go to assisting burn survivors and firefighters in our community. Tickets available at FFBurn.org.
More info:
5th Alarm Chili Cook Off
Saturday
6-10pm
California Auto Museum
(916) 739-8525
FFBurn.org