Cockroaches Found During Inspection at Davis Crepeville

DAVIS — The Crepeville in Davis was forced to close after cockroaches were found during an inspection.

The Yolo County Environmental Health website showed 12 health code violations stemming from Monday’s inspection at the restaurant on 3rd Street, including an expired health permit.

One of the violations stated two live German cockroaches were found in the facility.

Crepeville will only be able to open “with the inspector’s approval” once the cockroaches are removed, according to the Environmental Health Division.

The report also stated “buckets of food” were found on the floor of the walk-in fridge. The walk-in freezer was not working at the time of the inspection.