GPS Device Found after Offender Walks Away from Oroville Re-Entry Facility

OROVILLE — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports they are looking for an offender who left a facility in Oroville Monday.

James Betti, 31, walked away from the Butte County Male Community Re-Entry Program facility.

Just before 5 p.m., the CDCR says Betti’s GPS device had been tampered with, tipping off officials. The device was later found two miles away from the facility.

Betti was sentenced to five years in prison for vehicle theft with a prior offense. He was scheduled to be discharged next July.

Betti is 6 feet tall and 199 pounds. If you see him or know his whereabouts call 911.