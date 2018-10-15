Outraged Parents Say Davis Student Shared Cookies Made with Her Grandmother’s Ashes

DAVIS — A family in Davis is shocked and upset after their son came home and told them about a bizarre incident at a Davis high school.

He told them another student brought cookies to school baked with her grandmother’s ashes and was passing them around.

“This girl is going around telling everyone at this point basically that she had brought in these cookies into school with human ashes in them,” said the Da Vinci Charter Academy High School student who spoke to FOX40 on Monday.

He claims the tainted cookies were taken to class by another Da Vinci Charter Academy student two weeks ago and given to others.

“It blew my mind. I was really repulsed and I was upset that I wasn’t even notified,” the boy’s mother said.

What the boy’s parents are most upset about, however, is the way the school handled the incident.

The student’s mother says school administrators questioned her son, fearing he may have eaten one of the cookies. Her son says after being questioned he was asked to submit a statement about what happened with his signature.

“After that he told me not to tell anyone,” the boy told FOX40.

That student’s mother says she met with Da Vinci Charter Academy Principal Tyler Millsap and demanded a copy of the statement her son was asked to sign.

“The district seems to be a little bit more concerned about protecting themselves than protecting their students,” his father said.

Since the incident, nothing has been sent to parents about it.

Both Principal Millsap and the Davis Joint Unified School District declined FOX40’s interview requests. DJUSD did send the following statement Monday:

“While we cannot comment on confidential student matters, I can tell you that the physical and social-emotional safety of our students is our first priority. We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we conduct thorough investigations and involve the police when appropriate. When wrongdoing is found to have occurred, disciplinary measures are applied and at the same time measures are taken to repair the harm within the community. This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.”

The mother who spoke to FOX40 says she asked the principal if criminal charges would be filed. The principal stated the student was going to be disciplined but said the manner in which she was disciplined was private information.