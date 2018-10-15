PINK WEEK: Male Breast Cancer

Paul is in the studio with Vince Mastracco, a survivor of breast cancer, getting information on how he discovered he had breast cancer. He was diagnosed in 2009 and went on to have a mastectomy and did three round of Chemo. Vince still takes medication daily.
