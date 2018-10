Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madisen Sena from the Arthur Murray Dance Center in Stockton highlights how you can experience the art of dance during Stockton Arts Week. Stockton Arts Week is happening October 12-21 at various locations throughout the city and includes more than 60 events featuring a variety of art forms and experiences.

More info:

Stockton Arts Week

Friday through October 21

Various locations throughout Stockton

(209) 938-1555

StocktonArtsWeek.com