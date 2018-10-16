Auburn Police Investigating Shooting in Quick Lube Service Center

AUBURN -- Auburn police are investigating a shooting at an automobile repair center.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department reports 41-year-old Joseph De La Cruz walked into the Quick Lube Service Center on Marguerite Mine Road and asked to speak to a woman who was working inside. The two spoke outside before the woman went back into the service center.
De La Cruz grabbed a gun from his pickup truck before walking into the business and getting into an argument with the woman and others inside.
At one point De La Cruz fired his handgun several times and shot another employee.
The police department reports the shooting victim has been hospitalized and he is alive.
Officers are still searching for De La Cruz, who they say was seen driving a faded green 1992 Chevrolet 1500 four-by-four pickup truck with the California license plate 4M78945. The truck has a black rack and KC lights.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses who were inside the business at the time of the shooting to determine a motive. It's believed De La Cruz and the woman he spoke with had been in or were currently in a relationship, according to Auburn Interim Police Chief Victor Pecoraro.
Stay with FOX40 News for more updates.