Community Helps Find Mobile Clothing Boutique’s Stolen Truck

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento clothing store is thanking everyone who helped them find a stolen truck Tuesday morning.

Identity Boutique says their truck, which houses their men’s clothing line, was stolen from in front of their store overnight.

Just as Stephanie Bozzalla was getting ready to tell FOX40 about her stolen boutique truck someone called to say they spotted it.

"I just got a phone call that they found it on F and 23. I’m driving there right now," Bozzalla said.

Sure enough, that's where Bozzalla found the truck.

Bozzalla was overcome with joy to see her stolen property again.

"The tears are a sign of happiness, definitely a sign of just the violation of it just going, what, eight blocks," she said as she walked into the truck again after it was taken.

On Monday night, the truck was parked at 26th and J streets in front of her brick-and-motor shop. But Tuesday morning it was gone.

"Between the hours of 10:40 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. someone took it and just brought it over here," Bozzalla said.

But Bozzalla said so many in the community reached out to offer support and to share photographs of the truck on social media, which eventually lead to the tip.

"Thank you for that caller out there," she said. "I didn’t get your name, I’ll call you back."

Bozzalla says about half the merchandise in the back of the truck was stolen, including tie clips, men's belts and 120 pairs of women’s shoes. She estimated the loss at around $30,000 but admitted it could have been worse.

"It’s just things. We work really hard to get them but it’s just things," she told FOX40.

The owners said they were still not sure how the truck was stolen but it appears to have been hot-wired.

FOX40 was told Rite Aid did capture surveillance video, which Sacramento police are now reviewing. If you did see that truck driving around midtown Sacramento between 10:30 p.m. and about 2 a.m. the owners would love to hear from you.