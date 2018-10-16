Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, October 19 pop-in to That Guy Eyewear at 2203 Del Paso Blvd to shop an wide array of Fall styles and looks for women. From 6pm – 8pm don’t miss our #eyedrobe fashion experience pairing It’s On! curated collection for women with designer eyewear courtesy of That Guy. Meet celebrity models and enjoy live music, food & libations as well as along hourly drawings for prizes. On Saturday, October 20 the fashion experience continues from noon – 5pm with shopping for a cause. The Del Paso Blvd Fall Street Faire will be happening on the boulevard from noon – 6pm featuring local crafters, upcyclers and artists. The free street faire also features a chili cook-off, live music, food and more.#Eyedrobe Fashion ExperienceFriday & Saturday2203 Del Paso Blvd.(916) 226-0257