Former Stockton Leaders Accused of Embezzlement Appear in Court

STOCKTON -- Facing eight new charges, the former Mayor of Stockton Anthony Silva and his former executive assistant, Sharon Simas, were in court Tuesday.

Defense attorneys say the former mayor and his executive assistant did not steal one cent but the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office says they have proof.

Both Silva and Simas pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including embezzlement. In total, Silva is facing eight charges and Simas is facing five charges.

According to the DA’s office, the former city leaders are accused of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and money laundering from the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

The organization lost its charter when Silva was its director in 2013. The group is now known as the Stockton Kids Club.

Their defense attorneys say the accusations have been rough on their clients.

"At the end of the day when all the paperwork is done and the math is done, it’s going to be very clear she never took a dime. She never would take a dime," said Ken Rosenfeld, Simas’ attorney.

However, Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau waved away the lawyers' claims and said the facts are on the county’s side.

"'We will be vindicated. We will be found innocent.'" We hear it, actually, daily, nationally, and so it’s all very interesting,” Himelblau said. "Filed an indictment after a grand jury heard all the facts and agreed with us that these were crimes and Mr. Silva had committed them."

The DA's office says Silva faces an additional charge of having an AR-15 rifle, which violated an Amador County protective order.

One of the lesser accusations against Silva is signing a traffic ticket promising to appear in court with President Donald Trump's signature.

The next court hearing is set for December. Simas and Silva are not required to attend.

