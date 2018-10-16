PINK WEEK: The Importance of Mammograms and Early Detection

FOX40 is joining the fight against breast cancer with Pink Week.

This morning at 6:45, Dr. Daniel Herron, a Dignity Health radiologist and medical director of women’s imaging, will be in the studio to talk about the importance of mammograms.

Early detection is key. Dr. Herron will also provide advice on how often women should get mammograms and talk about dense breasts which can make screening a little challenging.

Below are x-ray images that illustrate why it’s difficult to detect breast cancer in dense breasts.