Solano County Law Enforcement Agencies Take Part in Homeless Outreach

SOLANO COUNTY -- In Solano County, law enforcement agencies are coming together to try a different approach to help solve the homeless problem.

Solano County Deputy Aaron Wilson spends a lot of time working in homeless communities trying to figure out new ways to solve the issue.

"We started out in enforcement but we quickly realized an enforcement is basically a circle," Wilson said.

Wilson said this is a different kind of enforcement. Sure, law enforcement could show up and tell people to get off the property but the idea is to let them know what resources are available.

"Providing services and outreach and helping them permanently is really the solution," Wilson explained.

On Tuesday morning, the officers went along the railroad tracks along Lewis Brown Drive in Vallejo. The group was joined by Mission Solano to provide lunches and shelter for anyone in need.

"We are going to keep him connected. We’re going to get him connected to the VA. We are going to get him into shelters so he doesn’t have to live on the side of the track," Wilson said.

"A lot of folks think that all homeless folks are drug addicted or lazy, don’t want to work but that's simply not the case," Stephanie Stevens with Mission Solano explained.

Stevens said often children are born into the situation and parents don’t know what resources are available to them.

"It makes my heart happy to see that people want to change. So it's just about allowing them the opportunity to do so," Stevens said.

On Monday, the group was able to assist more than 40 people and find housing for a hand full of men and women. Wilson said some of the people they meet are apprehensive about getting the help.

"We’re not there to drag them down. We are there to lift them up and try to improve their situation," Wilson said.