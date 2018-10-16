Surveillance Video Shows Thieves During Smash-and-Grab at Folsom Jewelry Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Folsom police officers are investigating two burglaries from Tuesday morning.

After 20 years in the jewelry business, Adrian Blanco finally opened his own store. His name adorns the marquee sign at the Folsom location.

Tuesday morning, Blanco got the phone call no business owner wants to get.

"That there was a glass break-in here and police were on scene," Blanco told FOX40.

Surveillance video caught all of it clearly.

Two men at first approach his store. They then come back with a third person and break Blanco's door by throwing a rock through it.

Once inside it was smash and grab anything they could get their hands on.

Thankfully, the three thieves didn't have a jeweler’s eye for quality.

"They got distracted by my ... I had a prototype in here," Blanco said. "These are just models. You can’t go sell this cash for gold or anything like that."

In around 90 seconds the burglars did manage to get 10 to 15 valuable watches, according to Blanco, along with some other jewelry. Those along with the mess they left behind will cost him a few thousand dollars.

But Blanco said the real value of what has been taken cannot be measured by dollars and cents.

“This is my baby, you know?" he said. "My feelings have been everywhere today.”

Just 20 minutes prior, a burglary occurred at Sunglass Hut at Folsom Premium Outlets. Now investigators are trying to determine if the two burglaries are connected in some way.