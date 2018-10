Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Measure U reinstates the temporary half-cent sales tax increase passed in 2012 and adds another half-cent to it, raising the rate to 8.75 percent.

Opponents of Measure U say it hits the poor the hardest.

It's why the self-styled government watchdog group Eye On Sacramento produced a report that outlines 22 cost-saving measures that it claims would save the city nearly $200 million.