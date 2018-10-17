50-Pound Nose Stolen Off Family’s Porch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Some siblings in Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood put their piggy bank money together – $6.27 to be exact – hoping the reward money will get a stolen nose back home.

The 50-pound nose was taken from the front porch of the southeast Portland home either Sunday night or Monday morning.

The Albert family kids just put up fliers in their neighborhood about their stolen nose. Sayer, Dylan and Cannon want their family’s porch decoration back.

“Like, literally, it’s on our porch every day, and when people walk by, they comment on it like, ‘Oh, look at the nose! What’s that all about?’ Dylan said.

They admit it may not be worth a lot of money.

“We just found it at my dad’s company,” said Sayre. “He’s in advertising and in the junk pile of his office, it was just there, and we thought it’d be funny to bring home.”

But the odd item they picked out is pretty important to them.

“It’s sort of, kind of like when you adopt a dog, and the dog becomes part of your family,” Sayre said.

“And someone stole it,” Cannon added.

Their mom thinks someone swiped the nose late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

“Dylan here, she was all, ‘We should offer a reward. How about $2,000?’ And then our parents were like, ‘That’s too much,’ and ‘Whatever you have in your piggy bank,’” Sayre said.

The siblings scraped together $6.27.

If it’s back before Halloween, they can continue a holiday tradition with that nose.

“Every Halloween, we would dress it up,” Sayre said. “Every Christmas, we would put lights on it. Valentines and St. Patrick, put stickers on it. It was just a part of the family.”

“So, if you’re out there, please return our nose, because we just want our nose back,” Dylan said. “And hopefully, they get grounded!”