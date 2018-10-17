Man Hired Through Craigslist Takes Shower in Roseville Home Without Permission

ROSEVILLE — Police say a man hired through Craigslist to fix curtains at a Roseville residence took a shower without permission.

On Sunday, the man, identified as 32-year-old Alexander Soto, began talking to himself then entered the bathroom to shower.

When officers arrived to the scene they found Soto — who was on searchable probation — was in possession of a meth pipe and methamphetamine.

He was cited for multiple charges related to the drugs and was released from the scene.

The Roseville Police Department wants to remind homeowners to take extra precautions when allowing a contractor into your home.