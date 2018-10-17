Newly Appointed Sacramento County Registrar of Voters to Explain New Improvements to the Voting Process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mail in ballots, drop boxes and delayed results caused a lot of confusion during the Sacramento Primary Election.

The new voting options are believed to have greatly increased voter turnout in the last election, however the results process was very confusing and slow. Essentially because the county was not prepared to process so many vote by mail ballots in such a short period of time.

This morning on FOX40, Karma is chatting with the newly appointed Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey about details on how process has been improved.