Police Investigate North Natomas Shooting after Victim Found in North Highlands

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Sacramento police investigated a shooting in North Natomas Tuesday night after finding a man dead miles away in North Highlands.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to North Natomas, where residents along Arnold Gamble Circle reported hearing several gunshots, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At the time, officers did not find any shooting victims.

Later Tuesday, a victim was found in North Highlands on Canary Drive near A Street. The man died after he was shot at least once.

The police department says investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred in North Natomas but have not determined a motive.

