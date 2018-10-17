Police Pursuit Ends near Golden 1 Center as Kings Fans Leave Season Opener

SACRAMENTO — Police made an arrest in downtown Sacramento Wednesday night just as Kings fans were leaving the Golden 1 Center.

The Sacramento Police Department reports officers responded to an assault and disturbance on 43rd Street.

When they got to the scene, a woman involved in the incident was spotted in a nearby vehicle. As officers tried to stop her near 16th Street and Broadway, the woman drove away.

The police pursuit ended a short distance away on 7th and K streets, where officers blocked the woman’s vehicle in with their patrol cars.

Officers were able to take the woman into custody, according to the police department. Her identity has not been reported.

