Sacramento Company Issues Ready-to-Eat Salad Recall

WASHINGTON — A recall was issued Wednesday after a Sacramento-based foods company discovered several of their salads may have been contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

GH Foods CA, LLC, has recalled around 940 pounds of their ready-to-eat salads.

On Tuesday, a supplier told the company a corn ingredient in the chicken salads may be contaminated, according to FSIS.

The following products made between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 have been affected by the recall:

9.75-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” – Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18

– Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18 10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” – Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18

– Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18 6-lbs. bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken” – Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18

– Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18 8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” – Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18

FSIS reports the products have the establishment number “EST. P-39994.”

Consuming food contaminated with salmonella can cause diarrhea, cramping and fever within 12 to 72 hours.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious infection that could affect older people, pregnant women and newborns. It can be fatal in older people and those with weakened immune systems. FSIS reports symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Pregnant women could experience miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection of their newborn.