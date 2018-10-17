Staying ‘N Stockton

More info:
Micke Grove Zoo's Hallowild
Adults $5.00
Children 10 Years & Under $1.00
MGZoo.com
Mega 100 Boo Bomb At The Stockton Arena
Tickets: $28.50
Ticketmaster.com or Stockton Arena box office
Championship Night at Stockton 99 Speedway
Tickets:
Adults: $20
Jrs, Seniors & Military ID: $15
Kids 10 & under: Free
Family passes and pit passes are also available
Tickets at Stockton99.com or at the door
Stockton Heat vs San Jose Barracuda
Tickets at StocktonHeat.com
Stockton Arts Week
Now-Sunday at various locations
StocktonArtsWeek.com