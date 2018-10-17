British Woman Left Paralyzed after Being ‘Catapulted’ from Bed During Sex, Lawsuit Alleges

A UK woman is suing after, she says, a faulty bed caused an accident that paralyzed her while she was having sex.

Claire Busby, 46, says the bed had been delivered a week prior, the BBC reports.

She says she was “positioned kneeling over” her partner in the middle of the bed when she “swung her legs” from underneath her to shift her position, then attempted to lie back down, but the bed somehow collapsed and she was thrown from it, falling off the end and landing on her head.

“I spun around, I put my hand down and then I felt like I was catapulted off the back of the bed,” she said in court, per the Guardian. “I fell to the side and heard what felt like a spring in my body snap.”

Her then-partner testified that he saw her roll backward off the bed and initially laughed when she told him she couldn’t feel her limbs, thinking she was joking, the BBC reports. She received a severe spinal injury from the fall.

She says the two portions of the bed base weren’t fastened together correctly and that two feet were missing from the end, creating a height difference between the two portions of the base. She’s suing Berkshire Bed Company for seven figures over the 2013 incident, but lawyers for the company say the bed was properly assembled.

“It is overwhelmingly likely that, whatever her actions, they were too close to the edge of the bed and she simply lost balance and toppled backwards,” says a lawyer for the firm. (Here’s what a review of sex-injury data reveals.)

More From Newser: