Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash While Riding His Bike to School

ORANGEVALE -- CHP officials are investigating after a 12-year-old boy says he was hit by an SUV on his way to school Thursday morning.

As Landon Grottkau spoke to FOX40 he held his fractured wrist, which was covered in a cast.

"It’s a little annoying. It’s not something I did, it’s something someone else did," Landon said.

The seventh-grader was riding his bike to school around 7:30 a.m. when he says he was hit from behind by a white SUV.

"I got a phone call from my son this morning, it was like 7:30, 7:20, and he was very shaken up," said Landon's mother, Alisha Grottkau.

Grottkau immediately drove to the Orangevale intersection of Pershing and Chestnut avenues, where she found her son.

"Unfortunately, someone hit him trying to swerve the speed bump, not taking the time to slow down," she told FOX40.

She says a bystander helped him after the SUV sped away.

"He was in his bike lane, he was wearing his helmet," Alisha Grottkau said. "He was doing everything he was taught to do. And she hit him and then the person didn’t even stop."

Neighbors in the area say they often see cars speeding down the street, especially around the time kids are walking to and from a nearby school.

"It’s heartbreaking because my kids walk to school every day. I have a 5-year-old who walks down to kindergarten with my husband," said neighbor Kaitlin Maye.

While Landon won't be able to enjoy his favorite sports for at least four weeks, he should heal up OK. But the family is hoping the person who hit him comes forward.

"It would have been nice for you to help me up because you didn’t know if I was OK or not," Landon said about the driver.

"Accidents happen," Alisha Grottkau said. "So even if they were looking back at their child in the back seat, you know, making sure that you're one, paying attention to the road, but two, if the accident happens, just pull over. Make sure that kid's OK."

CHP officials are investigating. They say anyone who may have surveillance showing the hit-and-run or who witnessed it to contact them.