Cooking in the Comedy Kitchen

Paul is learning some new recipes in the Comedy Kitchen with chef/comedian/food coach Ben Mastracco.

Roasted Grape and Almond Butter Sandwich

Servings: 2 Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 cups seedless red grapes

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp Sriracha or crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 slices good quality sliced bread, lightly toasted

1/3 cup almond butter

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450ºF. Toss the grapes with the olive oil, vinegar, Sriracha, salt, and pepper. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet, and roast for 20 minutes. Let cool slightly before using. Spread equal amounts of almond butter onto each slice of toasted bread, followed by equal amounts of roasted grapes, then assemble sandwiches.