Dashcam Footage Shows Garbage Men Heaving Trash Bags onto Hood of a Parked Car

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - A New York City man is thankful for his dash cam when he found his hood covered in dents and garbage juice.

Mica Tisch had parked his car overnight near the corner of 54th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan. When he came out the following morning, he noticed there was garbage juice all over the hood.

"So I looked at the footage and this is what I found," Tisch told WPIX.

Footage? That’s right. Tisch, an information technology specialist, has a dash camera mounted in his Jeep Renegade.

“Whenever I drive, I have my dash cam running," Tisch said. "Whenever I park, I plug it into a battery and I leave it running all the time, just in case.”

The footage shows a Department of Sanitation truck pulling up next to his car early that morning. The two workers began picking up a large pile of trash bags. One worker would heave bags from the sidewalk to his partner near the back of the truck.

The problem is some of the bags landed smack down on the hood of Tisch's car. You can hear the thud of the heavy bags. Other bags struck the bumper guard at the front of his car, and one bag leaked ”garbage juice” onto the car.

The bags of trash left dings in the hood, paint is missing, and some of the scratches are down to the metal.

Tisch took the car to a body shop which estimated it will cost more than $1,800 to repair and repaint the affected areas. He has submitted a claim for reimbursement with the New York City Department of Finance. He also wrote to the Department of Sanitation.

"Those who did this damage should be held responsible," Tisch said. A department spokesperson tells WPIX the incident is being investigated and the workers may face disciplinary action.