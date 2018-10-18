Turlock Officers Find Driver, Passenger Shot to Death in Vehicle on Highway 99

TURLOCK — Turlock police officers found two shooting victims in a vehicle Thursday on Highway 99.

Around 2 a.m., the vehicle, which had been hit by gunfire, was found parked along the intersection of Highway 99 and Fulkerth Road, according to the Turlock Police Department.

The driver and a passenger had been shot and were found dead inside the vehicle.

Detectives have not determined a motive in the shooting and the police department has not released any suspect information. The victims have not been identified.

