Fire Rips Through Warehouse North of Midtown

SACRAMENTO -- Flames tore through a warehouse along North 16th and B streets early Tuesday.

The four-alarm fire prompted a massive response from agencies across the Greater Sacramento area.

"There was fire showing from three different sides of the building," Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade said.

The building, owned by General Produce, is the size of a city block. The front half of the building, where the fire began, was vacant for months.

Wade says the biggest challenge firefighters faced was the building itself.

"Usually, there will be some timber in the roof construction, so it's a dangerous building," he said. "When it's old like this there is always a danger of collapse."

There were no reported injuries and no one was inside the building.

The fire is under investigation.