Investigators Uncover Counterfeit Clothes, Illegal Pharmaceuticals at Local Family’s Stores

Three businesses in two counties presented a false face to the world, according to Attorney General Xavier Becerra, through ties with Russia and willful wrongdoing with illegal pharmaceuticals and counterfeit clothing.

According to state investigators, the scheme started by the Kybych family of Citrus Heights.

FOX40 went to the Kybych home to ask about the plea deals mother Svitlana, father Serhiy and son Oleh made at the end of a two-year probe by the state Department of Justice and the Tax Recovery and Criminal Enforcement Task Force.

Starting back in 2012, investigators say the family got a permit for the business that would become Elena’s Health Products in West Sacramento.

They eventually imported illegal, unregulated drugs, like the sedative Phenobarbital and antibiotics like Erythromycin. The drugs were sold and administered without prescriptions to unsuspecting customers.

Fake Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton sold at designer prices filled out the other half of the store.

One fellow merchant in the Riverbend Plaza, who didn’t want his name used, was shocked by it all and angered the situation could make the mall look bad.

“Our neighbors, they’re going to think we have counterfeit activity going on right here, but we are all legit,” he said.

On Thursday, when FOX40 went inside the still open Elena’s, an employee gave us a number for the supposed new owner. The person who answered the phone denied any association with the shop.

After FOX40’s visit to the Kybych home, the family’s other nearby store, Victoria’s Health Products, shut down an hour early.

FOX40 also found their Moda Fashion shop in Sacramento closed early Thursday, another place where the Kybychs admitted to duping the public out of dollars paid in good faith.