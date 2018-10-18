PINK WEEK: A Local School Principal Shares How She’s Balancing Work, Her Personal Life During Her Cancer Journey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Facing cancer is a struggle, especially when it comes to balancing your family and career.

For Pink Week, this morning at 6:45, we'll hear from a local breast cancer patient, Monika Himmrich, about maintaining her relationships, career, and the challenges of chemotherapy and radiation.

Monika is an elementary school principal who went through surgery and chemotherapy while working as a school principal in Folsom. She went to work most of the time during her journey.

Soon she will soon begin radiation.

She believed in having a positive attitude and trying to keep her life as normal as possible even though she had cancer. Her message to viewers is put yourself first, don’t ignore the signs (which she did at first) and know if you need to go through this journey, that your caregivers are there for you.