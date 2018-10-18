Sacramento Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in South Sacramento near Indian Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in South Sacramento near Indian Lane and Wah Avenue.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Two people were shot. One died; the other person was transported to a hospital.

When officers arrived on scene, the located and transported one victim and then later discovered the second victim on the east side of the train tracks.

Traffic in the area is impacted.

Wah Avenue is closed to traffic.

The railroad tracks in the area are closed from Florin Road to 47th Avenue. So, travelers should expect delays.

Regional Transit has created a bus bridge to make up for the train track closures.

Police have not confirmed if they are looking for a suspect.

