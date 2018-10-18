Ski Resorts Looking to Fill Winter Positions at October Hiring Event

Sierra ski resorts will be hosting hiring events for their upcoming winter job opportunities.

On Oct. 27, recruiters from Heavenly Mountain, Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain resorts will be speaking to interested job seekers and conducting interviews.

The three resorts will look for qualified candidates interested in full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Hiring events will be held at the following locations and times:

Heavenly Mountain Resort – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

California Main Lodge, 3860 Saddle Road, South Lake Tahoe Northstar California Resort – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Village Conference Rooms, 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee Kirkwood Mountain Resort – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Cliffs Lodge, 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood

To apply for available positions, visit the Vail Resorts careers site.