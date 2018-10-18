Strangers Come Together to Help Bicyclist Hit by Bank Robbers

RIVERBANK — A bicyclist who was hit by suspected bank robbers’ car in Riverbank is getting help from strangers.

Strangers came together on social media and began raising money for the bicyclist who was hit by a car on Oakdale Road and Freddi Lane Tuesday.

“We come together when needed, whether it’s a house fire, something like this. We all pull together,” said Monique Withrow.

“I think that our community’s amazing that way,” said Nancy Call. “We tend to help out a lot of people in our group.”

The hit-and-run drivers were also suspected bank robbers.

“I would just love nothing more than for them to get caught,” said Brandy Gabaldon.

Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department say the nightmare began at the Riverbank Wells Fargo.

“We’re very concerned for the people. With the picture with the lady laying down on the ground, it was horrific,” said Lana Clayton.

After the armed robbers demanded that everyone get on the floor, the hooded duo took off with cash then hit the bicyclist. Investigators believe they escaped in another getaway car on Hannah Court.

“He was simply going to a job interview, finished it, was going home, and he gets hit,” Clayton said.

The good Samaritans say the 20-year-old man, whose family wishes to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation, rode his bike that day from Modesto to a job interview in Riverbank.

“This young man is trying to make a living and unfortunate events got him in a not good situation,” said Debbie Alcantar.

The women say he’s still in pain and that he’s been trying to find a job to help his sick parents.

“He said, ‘Even if I get better, how am I going to get to my job?” Alcantar said.

With neighbors coming together, they’re now asking for a car lot’s help to donate a car.

“And if they do I will pay for his first month of insurance to get it started,” Clayton said.

Investigators say they are still looking for the bank robbery suspects. If you have any information please call the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers.