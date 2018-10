Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Artist Dominick Porras is in the studio with Simone describing the significance of sugar skulls.

Sugar skulls are a traditional offering used to celebrate the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos. Usually placed as decorations to recognize those who have passed away, the sugar skull represents a departed soul and can have the name written on the forehead to be placed at a home altar or gravestone to honor the loved ones no longer with us.