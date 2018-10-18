Texas Mom Chases Down Teen Son Who Took Her New BMW, Spanks Him with Belt

EL PASO, Texas – A Texas 14-year-old stole his mom’s brand new BMW and his sister filmed the whole thing, according to KTRK.

Liza Campero filmed her brother’s antics in a series of now viral tweets as her furious mother intercepted the boy and spanked him with a belt near oncoming traffic.

Campero told KTRK that her brother disconnected the WiFi from the house last Friday and then shut off the security cameras so his mom couldn’t see what he was doing.

Once it was done, Campero said he grabbed the keys drove off to see his best friend. But mom was tipped off about the joyride by the mother of her son’s friend.

“She wanted to find him before he wrecked the car and before the police did,” Campero told the Houston Chronicle.

Campero and her mom were able to quickly track down the teen put a stop to the boy’s fun.

“Pull over now!” she yells, honking her horn as she pulls alongside him.

She’s then heard telling Campero to “Give me the belt.”

The video shows Campero’s mom grabbing the belt, running out to open the door of the BMW and starts spanking her son.

WARNING: Videos contain profanities.

“She said when she opened the door, he was smirking, and as soon as he saw the belt, he wiped the smile off his face,” Campero told KTRK.

Campero said that her brother had his cell phone and PlayStation 4 taken away for the rest of the year and his bedroom door was taken off.

And he’s grounded “until 2019 or further notice.”