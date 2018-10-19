Crews Monitoring Massive Hay Fire in Rural Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Fire crews are at the scene of a massive hay fire burning in a rural area of Woodland.

Woodland Fire Captain Jim Dahl said hundreds of hay bails are burning. The stack is estimated at about 150 feet by 150 feet.

The fire is burning off County Road 27 near County Road 102 and can be seen from 5-10 miles away.

Crews say the fire began burning since around 9 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, it not known how the fire started but it is possible for hay stacks to spontaneously combust. If there's moisture in the middle of the stack, it can generate heat as the hay decomposes and eventually spark a fire.

Crews are not too worried about the fire spreading because the only vegetation nearby is a grain field to the north, but winds are pushing south.

At this point, they are just letting the stack burn out and it will likely burn for several more days.

People in the area will probably be able to see the smoke stack and glow of flames through Saturday night.