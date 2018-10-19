Owner of Lodi Barbershop Plans to Donate Entire Day’s Earnings to Boys and Girls Club

LODI — Making people look good for a great cause; a barbershop owner will be raising funds for the financially troubled Lodi Boys and Girls Club this Sunday.

In order to keep the lights on and the doors open at the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, Salvador Mireles, the owner of Lodi’s Legendary Barbershop will be doing what he loves best; snipping, shaving and cutting hair.

“Everything, 100 percent, straight to them,” said Mireles.

Mireles says this Sunday, his shop will be donating their entire day’s work to the organization.

“All the barbers in my barbershop they’re gonna be cutting hair. I got stylists from a couple different salons that are going to be cutting hair for the women, also,” stated Mireles.

Edwin Cotton, the CEO of the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, says they serve at least 500 families annually.

“What we try to do, is we try to develop our youth to be productive citizens of the community they serve,” said Cotton.

Cotton says companies such as General Mills have donated in the past but when the site closed in 2015, a lot of the funding they depended on stopped coming in.

“So, when you close up a plant that employs 500, 600 folks, that’s an impact on an organization like ours,” Cotton said.

Mireles says he and his brother were once clients. He says the organization has made a positive mark on his life.

“It helped me be a kid, honestly, you know. I was able to play sports, in there and all my friends that used to go there, too,” Mireles said.

Cotton said, “we want to encourage them to give back to the community and Sal’s one of our kids who are doing it right now.”

Mireles hopes that with each trim, crop and fade during his fundraiser, the haircuts will mean more money for the organization, so they can help more children.

Kids are able to be creative, to be athletic, but most of all be in a safe space. Organizers are hoping to keep this space open for generations to come.

“We want to continue to get the support to make sure the organization is here until the end of the year and beyond,” Cotton said.

Cotton says they have enough money to keep the doors open until the end of the month. They would like to raise $150,000 to remain open until the end of the year.