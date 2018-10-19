PINK WEEK: A Breast Cancer Survivor Explains How Surviving a Plane Crash Led to Her Diagnoses

This morning at 6:45 a.m., breast cancer survivor Anita Marth shares how an unimaginable accident led to her breast cancer diagnoses.

In 2015, Anita survived a plane crash in which she was critically injured, including head injuries (80 staples or stitches), memory loss, double vision, multiple rib fractures, broken collarbone and broken shoulder blade.

As part of her plane crash treatment, she had a CT scan that detected something in her breast and suggested she follow up with a mammogram or ultrasound but in that moment they were concentrated on saving her life.

Fast forward to 2017, when she finally got her mammogram, they found a lump in her breast.

So, she went through surgery, chemo and radiation and has been cancer free for about a year and seven months.

Anita will share why she now realizes the importance of doing self-exams for breast cancer; she feels if she’d been doing them they might have detected her cancer earlier.