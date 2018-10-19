× Senator Harris Announces New Tax Credit Legislation, Consultants Say it Probably Won’t Pass

California senator Kamala Harris announced legislation today which if passed, would provide up to $500 a month, and $6000 a year in tax credits to working families.

The bill is aimed at addressing the rising cost of living across the country.

The bill is very similar to a citywide basic income program Stockton’s mayor Michael Tubbs introduced.

But senator Harris wants to take that idea nationwide.

It’s a bill that political consultants on both sides of the aisle agree likely won’t pass anytime soon.

It’s called the “LIFT the Middle Class Act,” LIFT standing for livable incomes for families today.

California’s U.S senator kamala Harris, announced the bill this week.

If passed, working families could be provided up to $6000 a year in tax credits if their household earns less than 100 thousand dollars a year.

That would be $500 per month.

Single filers earning less than 50,000 dollars a year could get $3000 a year, or $250 a month.

The bill has the support of the California NAACP and several California mayors, include Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg.

No surprise, political consultants say they either love or hate the idea, depending on which side of the aisle they come from.

“It’s kind of unusual to see the democrats who have been complaining about the national debt now taking an action which would blow the roof off the national debt. So that’s counter intuitive to what we’ve heard, but we understand what they’re doing. What they’re doing of course is trying to be a foil to the very successful tax cuts that the trump administration has implemented which has resulted in a GDP of 4.1-4.3 percent,” said Jon Coupal, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

“I think Kamala Harris is running for president, I think this is a good thing for the base. I think this speaks directly to poor and lower income folks who need a lift-up. The Trump tax cuts were phony and provided no relief to the middle class or to people at the lower end of the social economic sector and I think it’s great,” said Ed Emerson, democratic consultant.

The two political consultants FOX40 spoke with today both agree that senator Harris is likely pushing this legislation as part of her greater ambitions to run for president in 2020.